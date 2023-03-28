STEVE VAI - Fan-Filmed Video From Kick-Off Show For Second Leg Of European Inviolate Tour Streaming; Complete Setlist Revealed

At the start of 2023, guitar legend Steve Vai announced a return to Europe for planned appearances in March through May. The second leg of European dates on the Inviolate World Tour began in Lisbon, Portugal on March 24. Fan-filmed video from the show is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Avalancha"

"Giant Balls of Gold"

"Little Pretty"

"Tender Surrender"

"Lights Are On"

"Incantation"

- bass solo - (Phillip Bynoe)

"Candlepower"

- guitar solo (Dante Frisiello)

"Building the Church"

"Greenish Blues"

"Bad Horsie"

"I'm Becoming"

"Whispering a Prayer"

"Dyin' Day"

- drum solo - (Jeremy Colson)

"Teeth of the Hydra"

"Zeus in Chains"

"Liberty"

"For the Love of God"

Encore:

"Fire Garden Suite I - Bull Whip"

The tour itinerary will bring Vai through Spain, Italy, Germany, Hungary, Croatia, Slovakia, Serbia, Bulgaria, Turkey, Greece, Romania, Czech Republic, Poland, Latvia, and Estonia prior to wrapping on May 7 in Helsinki, Finland. For tickets and a variety of EVO Experience VIP bundles available, head here.

Steve Vai shares, “Our previous fall tour of North America was outstanding. Myself and the band are as oiled up and ready as ever. I’m excited to finally bring the Hydra guitar to Europe as I missed doing that on the last EU run. The response from Inviolate was tremendously positive and it showed in the press, the attendances and the energy in the audience and we are so much looking forward to this EU tour.”

Dates:

March

29 - Huelva, Spain - Gran Teatro de Huelva

31 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

April

1 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27 – Sala Gold

2 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Parallel 62

4 - Vigo, Spain - Auditorio Mar de Vigo

5 - Gijón, Spain - Audiotorio de La Universidad Laboral

7 - Milan, Italy - Teatro Dal Verme

8 - Jesolo (Venezia), Italy - PalaInvent

11 - Munich, Germany - Technikum

12 - Budapest, Hungary - Akvarium Klub

13 - Zagreb, Croatia - Culture Factory

14 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Refinery Gallery

18 - Ankara, Turkey - Congresium Ankara

19 - Istanbul, Turkey - VW Arena

21 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Club

22 - Athens, Greece - Fuzz Live Music Club

24 - Bucharest, Romania - Sala Mare (The Great Hall)

25 - Sofia, Bulgaria - NDK Hall 3

26 - Skopje, N. Macedonia - SRC Kale

27 - Belgrade, Serbia - MTS dvorana

28 - Brno, Czech Republic - Semilasso

29 - Prague, Czech Republic - Lucerna Music Bar

May

1 - Wroclaw, Poland - Majowka Festival - Hala Stulecia

2 - Krakow, Poland - ICE

3 - Lublin, Poland - CSK

5 - Riga, Latvia - Palladium

6 - Tallinn, Estonia - Noblessner Foundry

7 - Helsinki, Finland - House of Culture