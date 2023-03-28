STEVE VAI - Fan-Filmed Video From Kick-Off Show For Second Leg Of European Inviolate Tour Streaming; Complete Setlist Revealed
March 28, 2023, 13 minutes ago
At the start of 2023, guitar legend Steve Vai announced a return to Europe for planned appearances in March through May. The second leg of European dates on the Inviolate World Tour began in Lisbon, Portugal on March 24. Fan-filmed video from the show is available below.
The setlist on the night was as follows:
"Avalancha"
"Giant Balls of Gold"
"Little Pretty"
"Tender Surrender"
"Lights Are On"
"Incantation"
- bass solo - (Phillip Bynoe)
"Candlepower"
- guitar solo (Dante Frisiello)
"Building the Church"
"Greenish Blues"
"Bad Horsie"
"I'm Becoming"
"Whispering a Prayer"
"Dyin' Day"
- drum solo - (Jeremy Colson)
"Teeth of the Hydra"
"Zeus in Chains"
"Liberty"
"For the Love of God"
Encore:
"Fire Garden Suite I - Bull Whip"
The tour itinerary will bring Vai through Spain, Italy, Germany, Hungary, Croatia, Slovakia, Serbia, Bulgaria, Turkey, Greece, Romania, Czech Republic, Poland, Latvia, and Estonia prior to wrapping on May 7 in Helsinki, Finland. For tickets and a variety of EVO Experience VIP bundles available, head here.
Steve Vai shares, “Our previous fall tour of North America was outstanding. Myself and the band are as oiled up and ready as ever. I’m excited to finally bring the Hydra guitar to Europe as I missed doing that on the last EU run. The response from Inviolate was tremendously positive and it showed in the press, the attendances and the energy in the audience and we are so much looking forward to this EU tour.”
Dates:
March
29 - Huelva, Spain - Gran Teatro de Huelva
31 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera
April
1 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27 – Sala Gold
2 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Parallel 62
4 - Vigo, Spain - Auditorio Mar de Vigo
5 - Gijón, Spain - Audiotorio de La Universidad Laboral
7 - Milan, Italy - Teatro Dal Verme
8 - Jesolo (Venezia), Italy - PalaInvent
11 - Munich, Germany - Technikum
12 - Budapest, Hungary - Akvarium Klub
13 - Zagreb, Croatia - Culture Factory
14 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Refinery Gallery
18 - Ankara, Turkey - Congresium Ankara
19 - Istanbul, Turkey - VW Arena
21 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Club
22 - Athens, Greece - Fuzz Live Music Club
24 - Bucharest, Romania - Sala Mare (The Great Hall)
25 - Sofia, Bulgaria - NDK Hall 3
26 - Skopje, N. Macedonia - SRC Kale
27 - Belgrade, Serbia - MTS dvorana
28 - Brno, Czech Republic - Semilasso
29 - Prague, Czech Republic - Lucerna Music Bar
May
1 - Wroclaw, Poland - Majowka Festival - Hala Stulecia
2 - Krakow, Poland - ICE
3 - Lublin, Poland - CSK
5 - Riga, Latvia - Palladium
6 - Tallinn, Estonia - Noblessner Foundry
7 - Helsinki, Finland - House of Culture