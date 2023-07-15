STEVE VAI Guests On KIP WINGER's Podcast - "Melody Never Wears Thin, And It's Infinite"
July 15, 2023, 23 minutes ago
Winger frontman Kip Winger has shared another video podcast, this time featuring an interview with guitar legend Steve Vai. Check it out below.
During the chat, Vai discusses the differences between playing guitar and composing music for guitar.
Vai: "At one point, when you’re a developing musician, at least for me, it was all about, 'Okay, these scales work, and I can play this scale, and I practised it so much, boy, I can play it fast...' but that gets tired. You become just a machine, and it wears thin on you, no matter who you are. But melody never wears thin, and it’s infinite.
There’s times, in my earlier days, where melody occasionally would just come out, and I’d never really recognised that. Usually it was, 'This is the blues scale. It’s got to work.' But that was when I was a kid. Then, as things progressed, and my interest in compositional music improved – compositional music, or rock music; they serve a purpose. And that purpose is what are you hearing. That’s when the best stuff comes out, when I just shut up, and I listen. Anybody that’s in the moment of inspiration, you back out, you get out of the way."
Vai recently announced the next leg of the Inviolate North American Tour. Tickets and EVO Experience passes are now on sale at vai.com.
Dates are as follows:
July
16 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
18 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theatre
19 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel
20 - Midland, TX - La Hacienda
21 - Little Rock, AR - Little Rock Hall
23 - New Orleans, LA - Joy Theater
25 - Nashville, TN - CMA Theater
26 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall
27 - Peoria, IL - Civic Center Theater
28 - Clarksburg, WV - The Robinson Grand
29 - Harrisburg, PA - Whitaker Center
30 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - FM Kirby Center
August
1 - Bar Harbor, ME - The 1932 Criterion Theatre
2 - Halifax, NS - TBD
3 - Saint John, NB - TBD
5 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
6 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre
8 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
10 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
11 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre
12 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
13 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre
15 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
16 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
17 - Bend, OR - Midtown Ballroom
19 - Monterey, CA - Golden State Theater