STEVE VAI Guests On MANÁ Guitarist SERGIO VALLIN's New Solo Album; "Microsinfonia" Streaming

Guitar legend Steve Vai has checked in with the following update:

"Hey folks, my good friend Sergio Vallín is the excellent guitarist from the band Maná. He has recently released a lovely solo record called Microsinfonias and I contributed a solo to a track.

Sergio is quite an accomplished guitarist, and this solo record has some fine use of nylon string guitar with orchestra along with his raging electric playing. It’s very difficult to compose for orchestra and guitar, and the music on this record is arranged excellently. Here’s a link if you would like to check it out.



In thanks for contributing, Sergio had this piece of artwork commissioned as a gift to me."

When Ibanez launched its Steve Vai PIA model at NAMM 2020, some guitarists were a little disgruntled by the four glaringly bright finishes. Ibanez seems to have taken heed; the successor to the venerable JEM now comes in a sleek new black finish for 2021.

According to Gear News, Ibanez has decided to offer the PIA3751 in a new Flat Black finish, in addition to last year’s Stallion White. Designed together with Vai, this model was introduced last year in four colours. Ibanez has retained the gold hardware for this version, which works very well with the reserved Flat Black finish, and complements the guitar well.

The PIA model incorporates a number of Steve Vai’s personal tweaks introduced with the PIA in 2020. These include a magnetic back plate for easy access to the trem springs, an Ultralite tremolo arm and his Flower Grip, which replaces the Monkey Grip of the JEM.