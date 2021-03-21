STEVE VAI - "Happy Birthday To My Power Twin Brother, BILLY SHEEHAN, The Greatest Rock Bass Player The World Has Ever Known"

On March 19th, guitar legend Steve Vai sent out a birthday message to his former David Lee Roth bandmate, bassist Billy Sheehan. Check it out below:

"Happy Birthday to my power twin brother, Billy Sheehan. In my world Billy has been, and still is the greatest rock bass player the world has ever known. He’s pioneered techniques that are untouchable by any other player I have seen or heard. He is a true legend in that world. Much of the tapping that I do was inspired by working with Billy through the years. He stands alone in the innovational way he plays. I can’t believe my good fortune in having the opportunity to know and work and tour with him through the years, but most vitally the deep friendship we cultivated.

Billy and I really hit the scene hard in the early Eat 'Em And Smile David Lee Roth band, and we blew up the bridge! When I see footage of what we did together as those youthful rock stars, my mind is thoroughly blown. We had some nerve, I’ll tell you that. Those days, that record and that tour, and what we accomplished was really something, and we did it hard and completely with no excuses.

Billy's musical ears are a marvel in themselves. Name a song and he will play it… and sing it! He has been thoroughly committed to his craft his entire life without the remotest question about it. He has survived and thrived though at least six musical generation overhauls and has never wavered in his integrity for the music that runs through his blood, and the goals on the instrument that his imagination dictates. He is a gifted musician from head to foot, but more than anything else, he’s just the best fucking guy you could wanna know.

Just being with Billy through the years was the best. He has an uncanny sense of humor and most of the time we were laughing. We shared things with each other that only the closest of friends would confide. We’ve grown through the years together spiritually, too and I could not be more grateful for the wisdom he’s shared with me.

To my Power Twin brother, Happy Birthday, Bill. And thank you. You are exceptional."