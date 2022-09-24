STEVE VAI Interviews CO DE KLOET, Author Of FRANK ZAPPA Book Frank & Co (Video)

Guitar legend Steve Vai has checked in with the following update:

"If you’re a Frank Zappa fan, you won’t want to miss this interview I conducted with Co de Kloet, who is not only the 'creative catalyst' for all my orchestral projects, but was also a friend of Frank's. Co had many conversations with Frank through the years, and they are all represented in Co’s book, Frank & Co. It was a pleasure to sit with Co and talk about his book and many of the great chats he had with Frank."

Back in May 2021, Vai issued an update on Frank & Co:

"Hey everybody, the book Frank & Co, written by my friend Co de Kloet about his friendship with Zappa, sold out fast and is going into second print! It's available worldwide and for US fans, there is a special USA section on FrankAndCo.nl. Dweezil Zappa wrote the foreword, and I did the cover text. You may also want to check this little one minute film! Hotcha!"

Frank & Co, by Co de Kloet, contains 460 pages of unique material about Frank Zappa, based on over 25 hours of tape recorded between 1977 and 1990.

Co de Kloet and Frank Zappa were friends for many years. Co, a Zappa music expert, recorded nearly every conversation. The two men also corresponded frequently. This unique material, which has never been published before as a book, is now available. However, Frank & Co is more than a book about Zappa’s music. It also includes Co’s favorite memories of Frank as well as interviews about Zappa with, among others, Flo & Eddie, Jimmy Carl Black and Pamela Zarubica.