STEVE VAI Invites Fans To Donate To Extraordinary Families Foster Care And Adoption Effort; Ibanez Jem Jr. And Zoom Meeting Up For Grabs

Guitar legend Steve Vai has checked in with a new message for the fans:

"Join me in supporting Extraordinary Families' mission to help children and youth in foster care and you might win a signed Ibanez Guitars Jem Jr and a 1-hour Zoom with me! Head to this location to enter and donate!"

Vai will announce the winners of the Ibanez and other items on May 15th.

Vai has released the video below, featuring the Passion And Warfare album track, "For The Love Of God", processed and upscaled in 2021 from the original version by Mike Mesker.