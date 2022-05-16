STEVE VAI Issues Update On Recording With Holland's METROPOLE ORKEST - "We Finished 'Fire Garden Suite'" (Video)

Guitar legend Steve Vai recently checked in with the following update:

"Pia and I arrived in Holland yesterday, and today was the first day of the recordings with the mighty Metropole Orkest. Having my orchestra music recorded with such an ensemble is literally a dream I had since I first heard music. This orchestra is rated supreme.

We started recording the tracks with Peter Tiehuis on guitar, Aram Kersbergen on bass and Martijn Vink on drums. These musicians delivered so beautifully on the 'Fire Garden Suite' today. It was stunning to see such elites having that connection with their instruments, and music in general. They are consummate professionals and just a great group of guys. It’s a pure honor to have this opportunity to work with them.

This weekend we are recording the basic rhythm tracks for a host of compositions of mine, and next week the orchestra comes in and lays their love all over those tracks, and that’s like heaven in a cup."

Check out Vai's update on Day 2 of the work in progress:

(Photo - Larry DiMarzio)