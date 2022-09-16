STEVE VAI Joins LIVING COLOUR On "Cult Of Personality" Remake; New Single Out Now

On the heels of their incredible performance at Rock In Rio with Steve Vai, Living Colour decided to recreate that energy with a re-recorded version of their classic, "Cult Of Personality."

"Cult Of Personality" featuring Steve Vai is out now and is available everywhere you buy and stream music. The song was their finale of their Rock In Rio set where over 100,000 were in attendance and the entire crowd fixated on the bands performance and sang every word to the bands most iconic song. Order the single here.

Guitarist and co-founder of Living Colour, Vernon Reid, states "In celebration of 30th anniversary of Living Colour's first appearance in Brazil, which also was Doug Wimbish's first live appearance with the band, we are releasing a special edition version of 'Cult Of Personality' featuring our special guest in Rio de Janeiro our dear friend, the extraordinary Mr. Steve Vai on additional guitar. Engineered & mixed by the original producer of the song Mr. Ed Stasium."

"Cult Of Personality" was the opening track and second single from their debut album Vivid (1988). The song was released on July 14, 1988, and reached #13 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and #9 on the Billboard Album Rock Tracks chart. It won the Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock Performance at the 32nd Annual Grammy Awards. Its music video won the MTV Video Music Award for Best Group Video and MTV Video Music Award for Best New Artist.

(Photo - Marco S. Hermes)