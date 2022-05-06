STEVE VAI Kicks Off Annual "Be A Jem, Win A Jem'" Sweepstakes In Support Of Extraordinary Families Children's Foster Care

Guitar legend Steve Vai has checked in with the following message:

"It’s time for our annual 'Be a Jem, Win a Jem' offering. Please check out this sweepstakes for an opportunity to win an Ibanez JEM JR and a private one hour Zoom lesson with me by entering to win. There are some great other prizes, too.

All donations go to Extraordinary Families children's foster care. The work this organization does for our foster children is vital, and we are happy to be able to offer this sweepstakes. Many thanks."

Go to this location to take part in 'Be a Jem, Win a Jem".

(Photo - Larry DiMarzio)