STEVE VAI - "Knappsack" Backing Track And Breakdown Video Now Available Via Patreon

April 13, 2021, 9 minutes ago

Steve Vai recently released Alien Guitar Secrets, Episode #9. He discussed his recent surgeries, recuperation, and shared tips on protecting ones’ hands, insights on avoiding injury, thoughts surrounding the importance of posture, and listening to one’s body. He also presented a never-before-seen performance video of the new composition “Knappsack” on his Ibanez Onyx Black PIA guitar.

Vai has checked in with a new update:

"Here's another clip from 'Knappsack'! I just posted the Naked Track (backing track without main guitar) and a video breaking down this legato technique on my Patreon."

Stream/download "Knappsack" here, and watch the videos below:



