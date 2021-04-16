STEVE VAI - Lift The Riff Episode 2 "Debwow" Now Available Via Patreon

Guitar legend Steve Vai has checked in with the following update:

"Hey Folks, I started this Patreon page to have a localized place where I could funnel all of my creative things. I can’t believe how well it’s been working out. I’m so much enjoying it and have been crazy at work creating content. I think platforms like this are the way of the future for artists and the people who enjoy their work. This Lift The Riff series will be added to every month, and in time I hope to express the vast majority of my quirky playing secrets through it. Thanks again for all of you who are supporting this Patreon page."

Vai recently released Alien Guitar Secrets, Episode #9. He discussed his recent surgeries, recuperation, and shared tips on protecting ones’ hands, insights on avoiding injury, thoughts surrounding the importance of posture, and listening to one’s body. He also presented a never-before-seen performance video of the new composition “Knappsack” on his Ibanez Onyx Black PIA guitar.

Vai: "Here's another clip from 'Knappsack'! I just posted the Naked Track (backing track without main guitar) and a video breaking down this legato technique on my Patreon."

Stream/download "Knappsack" here: