STEVE VAI - Lift The Riff Episode 3: "Double Stop Crawls" Now Available Via Patreon

Guitar legend Steve Vai recently checked in with the following update:

"Hey Folks, I started this Patreon page to have a localized place where I could funnel all of my creative things. I can’t believe how well it’s been working out. I’m so much enjoying it and have been crazy at work creating content. I think platforms like this are the way of the future for artists and the people who enjoy their work. This Lift The Riff series will be added to every month, and in time I hope to express the vast majority of my quirky playing secrets through it. Thanks again for all of you who are supporting this Patreon page."

Check out a preview for Lift The Riff Episode 3: "Double Stop Crawls", now available on Vai's Patreon page.

Vai recently released the video below, featuring the Passion And Warfare album track, "For The Love Of God", processed and upscaled in 2021 from the original version by Mike Mesker.