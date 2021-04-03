STEVE VAI - "My New Patreon Page Is Now Live"

Guitar legend Steve Vai has checked in with the following update:

"Hey folks, my new Patreon page is now live! For only $5/month you will get access to episodes of Alien Guitar Secrets, Under It All, Lift The Riff segments where I teach you short riffs to add to your repertoire, Naked Tracks for you to jam over, lessons from my book Vaideology, contests, and more! I'll be adding more content throughout the month, and I will be answering your questions on there as well."

Go to Vai's Patreon page here.

Vai recently released Alien Guitar Secrets, Episode #9. Vai discusses his recent surgeries, recuperation, and share tips on protecting ones’ hands, insights on avoiding injury, thoughts surrounding the importance of posture, and listening to one’s body. He also presents a never-before-seen performance video of the new composition “Knappsack” on his Ibanez Onyx Black PIA guitar.

Stream/download "Knappsack" here, and watch the videos below: