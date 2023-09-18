STEVE VAI On Performing With Tampere Filharmonia Orchestra - "The Concert In Tampere Was A Peak Experience For Me"

Guitar legend Steve Vai performed with the Tampere Filharmonia and conductor Jukka Iisakkila on September 15th in Tampere, Finland. The repertoire included well known Vai material in a unique orchestral setting as well as exclusive previews of the newly recorded pieces.

Vai has checked in with the following recap:

"The concert in Tampere was a peak experience for me. It was especially magnificent to perform 'The Still Small Voice', which consists of me holding one note for 20 minutes while the orchestra weaves in and out of it creating layers of dimensional sound colors from that one note. Thanks to my partners Co de Kloet, maestro Jukka Iisakkila, the most fabulous Tampere Filharmonia, and the most excellent Doug MacArthur. My cup runneth over."

Watch for concert footage in the coming days.

Top photo by Rami Marjamäki