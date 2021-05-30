STEVE VAI - Onyx Black Edition Of Signature Ibanez PIA Guitar Available

Guitar legend Steve Vai has unveiled the Onyx Black edition of his signature Ibanez PIA guitar. Check out all the details on the new model via the ofifcial Ibanex website here.

The photo below is by Michael Mesker.

Vai has once again updated his Patreon page. He has issued the following update:

"Naked Tracks: Episode 2, where I break down 'For The Love Of God' and give you the backing track to play over is now live on my Patreon page! In this episode, I go through the various techniques I used in this song, and I also give a soup to nuts explanation on the origins, process and personal intimations that surrounded the birth of this track."

Vai recently released the video below, featuring the Passion And Warfare album track, "For The Love Of God", processed and upscaled in 2021 from the original version by Mike Mesker.