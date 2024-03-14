STEVE VAI Pays Tribute To Bass Legend T.M. STEVENS - "Colorful, Intense, A Force Of Nature"

Guitar World has reported that funk-rock bass legend T.M. Stevens has passed away at age 72.

Performance artist/musician Carrie Beehan – who wrote on social media that Stevens had been hospitalized with blood clots in his lungs late last month – announced the news on her Facebook page. The New Zealander previously performed with Stevens under the name Trysette and has been one of several musician friends who appears to have continued to support him after his dementia diagnosis in 2017.

"July 27, 1951 – March 10, 2024, Thomas Michael Stevens (T.M Stevens) – I am deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved T.M. this evening at 10 p.m.," Beehan wrote on Facebook on March 11th.

Stevens recorded and toured with artists, including James Brown, Nona Hendryx, Dan Hartman, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Little Steven, Tina Turner, Narada Michael Walden, Taylor Dayne, Stevie Salas, and Billy Joel.

He released seven solo albums between 1995 and 2007, and worked extensively with Savatage / Trans-Siberian Orchestra guitarist Al Pitrelli during that time. Stevens is perhaps best remembered in metal circles for working and touring with Steve Vai for the Sex And Religion album, released in 1993, which also featured Devin Townsend.

Vai paid tribute to Stevens via social media with the following message:

"T.M. Stevens was a force of nature on bass. He was a colorful, intense, and completely accomplished player. His sound was amazingly fat and loud! I was fortunate enough to have had him play on my Sex And Religion recordings and the 'Down Deep Into The Pain' video with Terry Bozzio and Devin Townsend. We made some powerful music and had great laughs.

He was completely committed to his craft and was a professional from head to foot, and was loved by the myriad celebrity artists he’s played with. He had been suffering with dementia for quite some years now and made his transition this week. My condolences to his family, friends and fans. Through the years, I loved thinking about TM and the great time we spent together as bandmates and friends. When I visualize him now in my minds eye, I see that gigantic warm smile, that rich deep laughter voice, and I feel the walls shaking in remembrance of his overall power when he played. Peace Brother."

Photos courtesy of Steve Vai's official Facebook page