STEVE VAI Performs With LIVING COLOUR At Rock In Rio 2022; Pro-Shot Video Streaming
September 3, 2022, an hour ago
On September 2nd, Living Colour performed at Rock in Rio in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The band capped off their set with a guest appearance by guitar legend Steve Vai on four songs: "Rock And Roll" (Led Zeppelin), "This Is The Life", "Crosstown Traffic" (The Jimi Hendrix Experience) and "Cult of Personality". Pro-shot video is available below.
The setlist was as follows.
"Middle Man"
"Desperate People"
"Ignorance Is Bliss"
"Wall"
"This Little Pig"
"Type"
"Time's Up"
"Rock and Roll" (Led Zeppelin – with Steve Vai)
"This is the Life" (with Steve Vai)
"Crosstown Traffic" (The Jimi Hendrix Experience – with Steve Vai)
"Cult of Personality" (with Steve Vai)