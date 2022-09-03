STEVE VAI Performs With LIVING COLOUR At Rock In Rio 2022; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

On September 2nd, Living Colour performed at Rock in Rio in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The band capped off their set with a guest appearance by guitar legend Steve Vai on four songs: "Rock And Roll" (Led Zeppelin), "This Is The Life", "Crosstown Traffic" (The Jimi Hendrix Experience) and "Cult of Personality". Pro-shot video is available below.

The setlist was as follows.

"Middle Man"

"Desperate People"

"Ignorance Is Bliss"

"Wall"

"This Little Pig"

"Type"

"Time's Up"

"Rock and Roll" (Led Zeppelin – with Steve Vai)

"This is the Life" (with Steve Vai)

"Crosstown Traffic" (The Jimi Hendrix Experience – with Steve Vai)

"Cult of Personality" (with Steve Vai)