STEVE VAI Performs With METROPOLE ORKEST At 2023 Bridge Guitar Festival In Eindhoven - "A Peak Experience" (Video)

Guitar legend Steve Vai perforned with the Metropole Orkest at the 2023 Bridge Guitar Festival in Eindhoven, Netherlands on May 13th. Video is available below.

Vai: "The concert in Eindhoven, Holland was a peak experience. The audience was so very supportive, and the Metropole Orkest was in sharp form. Big thanks to the organizers of the festival and to all who helped make this happen, especially the creative catalyst, Co de Kloet, and Maestro Jukka Iisakkila."

Vai recently announced a tour for Latin America in June. Dates are listed on the poster below: