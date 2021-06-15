STEVE VAI Releases 2021 Upscaled Version Of Official "I Would Love To" Video

Guitar legend Steve Vai has released an upscaled version of the official video for "I Would Love To", processed and upscaled from the original version by Mike Mesker. The track is taken from Vai's critically acclaimed second album, Passion And Warfare, released in 1990.

Back in May, Vai released an upscaled video for the Passion And Warfare album track, "For The Love Of God", also done by Mesker.