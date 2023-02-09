STEVE VAI Releases Inviolate Tab Book - "Don't Hurt Yourself"

Guitar legend Steve Vai has checked in with the following update:

"Hey folks, the long awaited manuscript folio for Inviolate is now available and includes manuscript and tab for the main guitar parts for each song on Inviolate. Check out the tab for 'Teeth Of The Hydra', 'Little Pretty', 'Candle Power', 'Knappsack' and all the twisted, turning, churning finger racing through this entire record. But don’t hurt yourself."

Go to this location to pick up the book.

Steve Vai has announced a return to Europe for planned appearances in March through May. The second leg of European dates on the Inviolate World Tour will begin in Lisbon, Portugal on March 24. The itinerary will bring Vai through Spain, Italy, Germany, Hungary, Croatia, Slovakia, Serbia, Bulgaria, Turkey, Greece, Romania, Czech Republic, Poland, Latvia, and Estonia prior to wrapping on May 7 in Helsinki, Finland.

For tickets and a variety of EVO Experience VIP bundles available, head here.

Steve Vai shares, “Our previous fall tour of North America was outstanding. Myself and the band are as oiled up and ready as ever. I’m excited to finally bring the Hydra guitar to Europe as I missed doing that on the last EU run. The response from Inviolate was tremendously positive and it showed in the press, the attendances and the energy in the audience and we are so much looking forward to this EU tour.”

This past year, Steve Vai released a new studio album, Inviolate. In support of the release, he staged successful tours of North America and Europe. This year, plans will take the guitarist, composer, and songwriters to most continents across The World as he continues to stage events on the Inviolate World Tour.

Dates:

March

24 - Lisbon, Portugal - CCB

26 - Porto, Portugal - Casa da Musica

27 - Malaga, Spain - Teatro Cervantes

29 - Huelva, Spain - Gran Teatro de Huelva

31 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

April

1 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27 – Sala Gold

2 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Parallel 62

4 - Vigo, Spain - Auditorio Mar de Vigo

5 - Gijón, Spain - Audiotorio de La Universidad Laboral

7 - Milan, Italy - Teatro Dal Verme

8 - Jesolo (Venezia), Italy - PalaInvent

11 - Munich, Germany - Technikum

12 - Budapest, Hungary - Akvarium Klub

13 - Zagreb, Croatia - Culture Factory

14 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Refinery Gallery

18 - Ankara, Turkey - Congresium Ankara

19 - Istanbul, Turkey - VW Arena

21 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Club

22 - Athens, Greece - Fuzz Live Music Club

24 - Bucharest, Romania - Sala Mare (The Great Hall)

25 - Sofia, Bulgaria - NDK Hall 3

26 - Skopje, N. Macedonia - SRC Kale

27 - Belgrade, Serbia - MTS dvorana

28 - Brno, Czech Republic - Semilasso

29 - Prague, Czech Republic - Lucerna Music Bar

May

1 - Wroclaw, Poland - Majowka Festival - Hala Stulecia

2 - Krakow, Poland - ICE

3 - Lublin, Poland - CSK

5 - Riga, Latvia - Palladium

6 - Tallinn, Estonia - Noblessner Foundry

7 - Helsinki, Finland - House of Culture

(Photo - Larry DiMarzio)