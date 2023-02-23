STEVE VAI Rescinds Comments About Unreleased OZZY OSBOURNE Album - "Sorry For The Confusion"

Earlier this week, Steve Vai revealed to eonmusic writer Eamon O’Neill that he’s “sitting on a whole Ozzy record.” Going into detail about the sound and content, the former Whitesnake guitarist also disclosed a brace of tracks that were recorded with the Black Sabbath frontman. Vai made his comments while promoting the recently released Vai / Gash album.

This revelation blew up the Internet. Vai has since posted the following clarification to his social media outlets:

"In a recent interview I spoke a bit carelessly about 'Sitting on an entire Ozzy album' and then the clickbait headlines went viral.

To clarify, Ozzy and I got together back around '96 and spent some time trying to come up with some potential songs for an album that he already had half recorded. That record later came out as Ozzmosis.

We demoed a handful of tracks and then there was a bunch of tracks I built for him to check out. He ended up picking one song to use on his album and that’s 'My Little Man'. It was re-recorded with his band, and it came out great.

Only one other demoed track from those sessions had an Ozzy scratch vocal on it, and I handed in all the Master demo tapes to the label, and kept safety tapes of the tracks I personally built.

All in all, there was (is) enough music for a whole record, but those songs would require re-recording. The demos are bumpy road maps but not the goal.

I, like many Ozzy fans, would love if there was a secret hidden Ozzy album somewhere, only to be revealed to our surprised ears at a future time, but it wouldn’t come from those sessions. So sorry for the confusion."

(Photo - Larry DiMarzio)