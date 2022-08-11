STEVE VAI Shares "Fever Dream" Live Clip From 2000 - "I Had To Practice Being A Helicopter"

Guitar legend Steve Vai has posted a clip from his archives on social media along with the following message:

"Here’s a little clip from the vault taken from a show on April 16, 2000 in Sofia, Bulgaria where I’m wielding the heart guitar on the track 'Fever Dream'.

In order to prepare to perform this track, I had to practice being a helicopter."

Germany's Thomann Guitars & Basses recently shared a new Steve Vai live rig video clip. Check it out below.

Thomann: "We had the honour to check out Steve Vai's live guitar rig together with him and his two great techs, Doug and Thomas, during their 2022 Inviolate European tour. The rig is a form of art in itself - the sound integrity and cable management - including the Hydra routing - is pretty impressive."