STEVE VAI Shares Inviolate USA Tour Diary: Volume 1

Guitar legend Steve Vai is currently on his Inviolate North American tour, and he has shared Volume 1 of the Iviolate USA tour diary. Check it out below.

The tour kicked off on September 28th at The Magnolia in El Cajon, CA and will wrap up on December 3rd at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, CA. Go to this location for the complete schedule and ticket inforamtion.

Ten year-old bassist Ellen Alaverdyan, who has gained a significant following on YouTube, met guitar legend Steve Vai at his Harmony Hut studios earlier this year. She recently jammed with Vai and his band live on stage.

Alaverdyan's father has shared behind-the-scenes clips and footage from the show.

Ellen: "This will be the most memorable day of my life. It was an absolute honor to be on the same stage with Steve Vai and jam with him. Thank you, Steve, for this memory.

Special thanks to Phillip Bynoe, Jeremy Colson, David Weiner, Dani G., and Nili Brosh.

Some clips were used from Timothy Rusling and Joel Buhler, Thank you for the beautiful shots."