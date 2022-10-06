STEVE VAI Shares Outtakes From "Ego Death" Video Shoot, Behind-The-Scenes Clips From Guitar World Cover Photo Shoot With POLYPHIA (Video)

Genre-bending instrumental band, Polyphia, recently released the latest single from their forthcoming album, Remember That You Will Die, out October 28 via Rise Records. "Ego Death" features Grammy Award-winning guitar virtuoso and composer Steve Vai.

The band shared a stylish performance video featuring Vai and Grammy Award-winning producer and trumpet player Brasstracks, filmed in Los Angeles. Check it out below:

Vai has since checked in with the following update:

"I so much enjoyed being invited to lay down some shapes on the new Polyphia track 'Ego Death' and to appear in the video. Tim and Scott are true innovators and it’s an honor to throw down with them. Their whole new record is a marvel of melody, extraordinary technique and power.

Check out our cover feature in the this month's Guitar World. Here’s some outtake shots of part of my solo. I even got them to straddle the Hydra!"