STEVE VAI Shares Recap And Video From CHICAGO & FRIENDS Tribute Show - "The Whole Experience Was Outstanding"

Guitar legend Steve Vai has shared the following message via social media:

"Hey Folks, last weekend I was honored with the opportunity to perform a few songs with the mighty Chicago band at the Chicago And Friends Tribute Concert at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey. These concerts are a tribute celebration of the 55th Anniversary of the their debut album, Chicago Transit Authority. A special TV tribute concert, Decades Rock Live, will be culled from the performances and aired at some time in the future.

The whole experience was outstanding. This historic band has been making hit records and touring for the last 57 years, and they sound more full and powerful than ever. Terry Kath, who was the original guitar player in Chicago until his death in 1978, was an inspired visceral player whose raw 60’s-70’s guitar tone helped shape the sound of rock guitar in popular music starting from their days opening up for Jimi Hendrix, who was a fan and friend of Terry. It was an honor to pay tribute to this legend and the band by contributing to several songs throughout the night. I have not played in such a huge sounding and robust band since Zappa. The horns were slammin', in tune, funky and phenomenally arranged.

I also had the opportunity to meet new people and bond with them, which is my favorite thing about these kinds of gigs. Besides all the band members, some of those artists were Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Chris Daughtry, Robin Thicke, VoicePlay, Robert Randolph, and Judith Hill. They all delivered like bosses! And a shout out to the current guitar player in Chicago, Tony Obrohta. An outstanding player who fits the band perfectly and an overall terrific person.

Thanks to the whole band for inviting me to contribute to this special event. I’m humbled.

Here is a clip I found from the audience of the last little guitar cadenza I did on a song called 'South California Purples'. I’m sure the final TV version will sound infinitely better, but here’s a taste.

Enjoy."

Chicago & Friends took place at Ovation Hall at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, NJ, November 17th & 18th. Check out more footage from Vai's performance below.

For the first time ever, after more than 50 years of friendship, it's the Satch-Vai 2024 Tour! Believe it not, this is the first time Joe and Steve will tour as a duo-bill, and it comes along with plans to release a new musical collaboration.

“The Satch/Vai Tour is happening! I’m so looking forward to sharing the stage with Steve again. Every time we play together it takes me back to when we were teenagers, eating and breathing music every second of the day, pushing, challenging and helping each other to be the best we could be. I guess we’ve never stopped!” - Joe Satriani

“Touring with Joe is always a pleasure and an honor. He is my favorite guitarist to jam with, and now we have another opportunity to take it to the stage. I feel as though we are both at the top of our game and that the show will be a powerful celebration of the coolest instrument in the world, the electric guitar!” - Steve Vai

The Satch-Vai tour starts March 22 and runs through May 8, 2024. Pre-Sale begins November 13 (password: SVx24) with the public on-sale November 17. Tickets will be available here.

Tour dates:

March

22 - Hard Rock Live-Orlando - Orlando, FL

23 - Pompano Beach Amphitheater - Pompano Beach, FL

25 - Ruth Eckerd Hall - Clearwater, FL

26 - Florida Theatre - Jacksonville, FL

27 - Atlanta Symphony Hall - Atlanta, GA

29 - North Charleston Performing Arts Center - Durham, NCNorth Charleston, SC

30 - Durham Performing Arts Center - Durham, NC

April

2 - Belk Theater - Charlotte, NC

3 - Dominion Energy Center - Richmond, VA

5 - Orpheum Theatre Boston - Boston, MA

6 - Beacon Theatre - New York, NY

7 - Waterbury Palace Theater - Waterbury, CT

8 - Count Basie Center for the Arts - Red Bank, NJ

10 - Scottish Rite Auditorium - Collingswood, NJ

11 - Warner Theatre DC - Washington, DC

12 - Santander Performing Arts Center - Reading, PA

13 - MGM Northfield Park - Northfield, OH

14 - Kodak Center Theater - Rochester, NY

16 - Fisher Theatre - Detroit, MI

17 - State Theatre of Kalamazoo - Kalamazoo, MI

18 - Chicago Theatre - Chicago, IL

19 - Andrew J. Brady Icon Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

20 - Embassy Theatre - Fort Wayne, IN

22 - Murat Theatre - Indianapolis, IN

23 - Riverside Theater - Milwaukee, WI

24 - State Theatre - Minneapolis, MN

25 - Des Moines Civic Center - Des Moines, IA

26 - The Factory – St. Louis - St. Louis, MO

28 - The Astro - La Vista, NE

May

1 - Uptown Theater - Kansas City, MO

3 - ACL Live at The Moody Theater - Austin, TX

4 - Music Hall at Fair Park - Dallas, TX

5 - 713 Music Hall - Houston, TX

7 - Paramount Theatre - Denver, CO

8 - Delta Hall at Eccles Theater - Salt Lake City, UT