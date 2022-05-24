STEVE VAI Shares Update On "The Crying Machine" Performed With METROPOLE ORKEST - "Absolutely Heavenly" (Video)

Guitar legend Steve Vai has shared a new video update on his current collaboration with Holland's Metropole Orkest along with the following message:

"Federico Nathan is the 1st violin concert master of the Metropole Orkest. Federico is one of the greatest Uruguayan musicians of our time. He has performed with many orchestras around the world and has recently joined the Metropole as concert master. It is a great honor to be able to work with him and have him sprinkle his brilliance over the entire orchestral recordings, and especially the solo section in 'The Crying Machine'. Thank you Federico!"