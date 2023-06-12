STEVE VAI Shares Video From "That Wild Gig In Buenos Aires"

Guitar legend Steve Vai is currently on tour in Latin America. He has shared video footage from his June 6th show in Buenos Aires, shot by Pablo Gaston Ferri. Check it out below.

Fan-filmed video is also available.

On June 3rd, Vai performed at the Best Of Blues And Rock Fest 2023 at Parque do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil. Fan-filmed video of his entire show is available below.

Vai checked in with the following message after the gig:

"The show in São Paulo at the Best Of Blues And Rock fest was outstanding. It was a beautiful, clear night with a full moon and 8000 enthusiastic people. Thanks to all the fans and to the promoter for inviting me. Brazil rocks, hard and beautiful."

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Avalancha"

"Giant Balls of Gold"

"Little Pretty"

"Tender Surrender"

"Building the Church"

"I'm Becoming"

"Greenish Blues"

"Bad Horsie"

- drum solo - (Jeremy Colson)

"Teeth of the Hydra"

"Zeus in Chains"

"For the Love of God"

Vai recently announced the next leg of the Inviolate North American Tour. Tickets and EVO Experience passes are now on sale at vai.com.

Dates are as follows:

July

16 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

18 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theatre

19 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel

20 - Midland, TX - La Hacienda

21 - Little Rock, AR - Little Rock Hall

23 - New Orleans, LA - Joy Theater

25 - Nashville, TN - CMA Theater

26 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

27 - Peoria, IL - Civic Center Theater

28 - Clarksburg, WV - The Robinson Grand

29 - Harrisburg, PA - Whitaker Center

30 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - FM Kirby Center

August

1 - Bar Harbor, ME - The 1932 Criterion Theatre

2 - Halifax, NS - TBD

3 - Saint John, NB - TBD

5 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

6 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre

8 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

10 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

11 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre

12 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

13 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

15 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

16 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

17 - Bend, OR - Midtown Ballroom

19 - Monterey, CA - Golden State Theater