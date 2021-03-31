STEVE VAI Shares Video Message In Support Of Roadie Relief Effort

With the continued stall on mass gatherings putting tours and festivals on hold, a massive and irreplaceable part of the music industry has been and continues to be horrifically impacted: touring support and live event crews.

Founded by Chad Ward, Roadie Relief is working to bring the industry together to provide ongoing support to live event workers and so has organized, with 32auctions.com, to launch unique, music focused auctions. Their second auction, live now through April 14th, includes incredible donations from members of some of the biggest names in rock and metal, including KISS, Foo Fighters, Korn, Ghost, Bon Jovi, Faith No More, and many more.

Guitar legend Steve Vai has posted a message in support of Roadie Relief:

Auction donations include but not limited to:

- Tommy Thayer (Kiss) personally signed signature series Epiphone Les Paul.

- Phil X (Bon Jovi) signed Gibson Les Paul Jr.

- Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters) piano black Gretsch Drum kit he used at Wembley Stadium in 2008 with All Access laminate from the show.

- Papa Emeritus IV (Ghost) signed Hagstrom Phantom guitar.

- A 30 min one on one Zoom with PNUT of 311.

- 5 different Faith No More bundles that have signed poster, guitar pics and after show pass.

- Brad Wilk (Rage Against The Machine) signed cymbal (used at last Rage show).

- 2 - 311 band signed posters.

- Queen + Adman Lambert signed show poster from their last show plus a pair of Roger Taylor’s drum sticks.

- Ray Luzier (Korn) signed snare drum (his signature series custom hard shell snare case also signed by him).

- Metallica bundle including show poster, pair of Lars Ulrich's used drum Sticks, and one of Lars's custom snare drum Heads

- Live performance photographs from shows including: Lemmy (Motörhead), Ozzy Osbourne, Keith Flint (Prodigy), Axl Rose of (Guns N Roses), Cardinal Copia (Ghost), Tom Petty.

- 311 signed skate deck.

- Artist Thomas Estrada donated custom art commission to winning bidder.

- Steve Stevens (Billy Idol) signed custom guitar pedal + guitar pics.

- Avenge Sevenfold signed record.

- Several concert collectors posters: Pearl Jam, Soundgarden (and more to come).

- Darkglass Electronics 500 v1 bass amp

- Aric Improta (Fever 333) custom art work drum head signed by him

- Ray Luzier (Korn) signed drum head and pair of sticks

- Foo Fighters Bundle - Taylor sticks, Dave Grohls sweat band and guitar pic and 2 all access laminates.

- Custom hand made guitar used on episodes of Couch Riffs.

Click here to view full auction and bid on items. Click here to donate directly to Roadie Relief.