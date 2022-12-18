STEVE VAI Shares Video Revealing Origins Of Forthcoming VAI / GASH Album

Steve Vai and Favored Nations / Mascot Label Group recently announced the release of Vai / Gash digitally and on CD on January 27. The vinyl album release will follow on February 24.

Vai has checked in with a new video revealing the origins of the album.

An abbreviated synopsis of the anecdotal history and fond remembrances as articulated by Vai in the liner notes offer detail on singer Gash and his deep connection to Vai. From his teenage years on Long Island, to today, he has openly shared his love of motorcycles. Gash shared that passion.

After three decades, Steve Vai has finally shared this master with The World. In his opinion, “He would have absolutely been the greatest rock lead singer you would ever want to know. All the elements were in place, but he was gone. Disheartened, I put the entire project on the shelf, and would listen to it at least once a year for the past 30 years, especially around the anniversary of his passing. Then recently something compelled me to want to put it out now. I wish you would have had a chance to get to know John. I believe you would have loved him just as we all did. For now, he is ‘In the Wind’.”

Tracklisting:

"In The Wind"

"Busted"

"Let’s Jam"

"Woman Fever"

"She Saved My Life Tonight"

"Danger Zone"

"New Generation"

"Flowers Of Life"

"In The Wind" video:

(Photo - Larry DiMarzio)