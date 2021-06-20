STEVE VAI - Signed Jem Jr. Up For Auction In Support Of Animal Tracks Sanctuary

Guitar legend Steve Vai has checked in with the following update:

"We had the opportunity to volunteer at this wonderful compound called Animal Tracks, Inc. The good folks there take in abandoned and compromised exotic animals and care for them. Animal Tracks are in the process of having to move their location based on zoning issues with the county, and I’m auctioning off an Ibanez Guitars Jem Jr. to help. JBL also contributed a pair of speakers to help raise funds."

Go to the Jem Jr. auction for Animal Tracks here. For information on Animal Tracks go to this location.

Vai has released an upscaled version of the official video for "I Would Love To", processed and upscaled from the original version by Mike Mesker. The track is taken from Vai's critically acclaimed second album, Passion And Warfare, released in 1990.