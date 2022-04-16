STEVE VAI Talks Inviolate Album With Drummer / Former Bandmate TERRY BOZZIO: Part 1 (Video)

Drum legend Terry Bozzio brings out his friend and former bandmate, virtuosic guitarist and composer Steve Vai. Together they discuss Steve's new album, Inviolate, and go deep into philosophical ideas and why sometimes we need to get out of our own way to let the music come to life. A truly amazing interview that will teach you not only about drumming but about becoming a better musician. Part 2 to 4 will be uploaded in the coming weeks to DrumChannel.com.

Steve Vai and Favored Nations / Mascot Label Group present the official music video for “Teeth Of The Hydra”. Watch below.

Vai shares, “The idea for this guitar and track came to me roughly seven years ago. I envisioned composing and performing a piece of music on a multi-neck instrument where all of the sound emanated from that one creation with the exception of some keyboards and drums. I sent my ideas to Ibanez, and their builders delivered this astonishing wooden creature. I was stunned. It was awesome. When I first laid eyes on it, I named it the Hydra, and instantly knew the name of the song would be 'Teeth of the Hydra.' A Hydra is a dragon-like creature from Greek mythology possessing various heads. For every head chopped off, two would grow in its place. I then set out to write a piece of music that utilized all the features of the Hydra, but could also stand on its own as an enjoyable composition with a sultry melody and heavy dynamics.

“When I finally sat with the Hydra and started to contemplate writing this piece and how I was to navigate the instrument in a seamless way, for a moment it seemed impossible. I just started slowly, and it all began to unfold very naturally. Things that can seem impossible don’t seem so impossible once you just start doing them. Every new discovery and accomplishment were treated as a joyous victory, even if it only involved figuring out one bar of music. The overall inner vision was the guide through the process, but with every accomplishment, the process became more and more addictive. I became immersed in the splendours of the Hydra. It was a meditative experience, and on the day that it all finally clicked, performing the song felt like stillness in motion - that’s when the performance becomes virtually effortless, and the freedom of present-moment expression has you feeling as if your feet are about a foot off the ground. The exhilaration can be overwhelming at times. I’m very happy with the way the video came out, and having BJ McDonnell as director, along with his amazing crew, was vital. Enjoy!”

Inviolate can be ordered in various formats, here.

Tracklisting:

"Teeth Of The Hydra"

"Zeus In Chains"

"Little Pretty"

"Candle Power"

"Apollo In Color"

"Avalancha"

"Greenish Blues"

"Knappsack"

"Sandman Cloud Mist"

“Zeus In Chains” visualizer:

"Little Pretty" video:

"Candle Power":

"Knappsack"