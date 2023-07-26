STEVE VAI Teases Vai Academy 7.0 For January 2024
July 26, 2023, 28 minutes ago
Guitar legend Steve Vai has shared the teaser below, with plans to release details on Vai Academy 7.0 tomorrow, July 27th. Stay tuned for details.
Vai is currently on the next leg of the Inviolate North American Tour. Tickets and EVO Experience passes are now on sale at vai.com.
Dates are as follows:
July
25 - Nashville, TN - CMA Theater
26 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall
27 - Peoria, IL - Civic Center Theater
28 - Clarksburg, WV - The Robinson Grand
29 - Harrisburg, PA - Whitaker Center
30 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - FM Kirby Center
August
1 - Bar Harbor, ME - The 1932 Criterion Theatre
2 - Halifax, NS - TBD
3 - Saint John, NB - TBD
5 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
6 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre
8 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
10 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
11 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre
12 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
13 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre
15 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
16 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
17 - Bend, OR - Midtown Ballroom
19 - Monterey, CA - Golden State Theater