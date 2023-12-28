STEVE VAI - The Secret Story Of Passion And Warfare Featuring Engineer PASCAL FILLET (Video)

Guitar legend Steve Vai has checked in with the following update:

"When I set out to record Passion And Warfare, I had my own studio and myself. At that time, I received a request from a young French engineering student named Pascal Fillet, that needed to fill his school requirements by spending real hours in a recording studio. Pascal wrote and asked if I would consider having him in Los Angeles to help with these sessions. It was as if that request came at the perfect time and I just got a great vibe about it, so I accepted his request. What I didn’t know was how vital his contribution would be and what a skilled, precise, professional and overall great energy he would be.

We worked feverishly around the clock to finish PAW in time. Many days we worked shifts around the clock. When we finished the record, I grabbed the master tapes and went directly to Bernie Grundman to have it mastered. Right from Bernie's mastering lab, I went directly to the airport to leave for the 13 month Whitesnake tour. There was literally not an hour to spare.

If not for the dedication and skill of Pascal, PAW would not have been released until a year later… Phewwww!

Recently, Pascal did an interview where he divulges his experience working on PAW in a way no one else could. He was the one that was there for the vast majority of the production, and he’s the one that held it all together. In this interview you will glean an insight into aspects of the recording of Passion And Warfare that are not available from any other authentic source.

Thanks again Pascal."

Check out the interview below or at here.

Passion And Warfare is Vai's second studio album, released in May 1990 via Relativity / Epic Records. The album was written based on a series of dream sequences that Vai had when he was younger, and in the guitar music book of the album, Vai sums it up as "Jimi Hendrix meets Jesus Christ at a party that Ben Hur threw for Mel Blanc". It has been certified Gold by the RIAA.