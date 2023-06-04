STEVE VAI Tickets And EVO Experience Passes Now Available For Inviolate North American Tour
June 4, 2023, 2 hours ago
Guitar legend Steve Vai recently announced the next leg of the Inviolate North American Tour. Tickets and EVO Experience passes are now on sale at vai.com.
Dates are as follows:
July
16 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
18 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theatre
19 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel
20 - Midland, TX - La Hacienda
21 - Little Rock, AR - Little Rock Hall
23 - New Orleans, LA - Joy Theater
25 - Nashville, TN - CMA Theater
26 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall
27 - Peoria, IL - Civic Center Theater
28 - Clarksburg, WV - The Robinson Grand
29 - Harrisburg, PA - Whitaker Center
30 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - FM Kirby Center
August
1 - Bar Harbor, ME - The 1932 Criterion Theatre
2 - Halifax, NS - TBD
3 - Saint John, NB - TBD
5 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
6 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre
8 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
10 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
11 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre
12 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
13 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre
15 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
16 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
17 - Bend, OR - Midtown Ballroom
19 - Monterey, CA - Golden State Theater
Vai perforned with the Metropole Orkest at the 2023 Bridge Guitar Festival in Eindhoven, Netherlands on May 13th. He has checked in with the following update:
"Our concert with the Metropole Orkest in Holland at the Bridge Festival was such a success that we have been looking into booking more of these type shows. And now it is my great pleasure to announce a concert with the Tampere Filharmonia on Friday September 15, 2023 at the Tampere Hall. It’s going to be another surreal experience."
The Tampere Filharmonia has issued the following statement:
"Guitar virtuoso and composer Steve Vai arrives for a concert in Tampere next fall! Tickets for the concert 15.9.2023 will be on sale next Tuesday, 30.5. At 9:00 a.m. Steve was clearly impressed by last August's recording session, and now he's returning to the Tampere-house stage with the Tampere Philharmonic. The orchestra is led by conductor Jukka Iisakkila."
Photo - Larry DiMarzio