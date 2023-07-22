STEVE VAI To Perform At Two CHICAGO Tribute Shows In Atlantic City This November

Guitar legend Steve Vai has checked in with the following update:

"Hey folks, check this out. I was invited to perform at this Chicago tribute concert and handle the exceptional guitar parts from the late and very great Terry Kath. What an honor."

Chicago & Friends is coming to Ovation Hall at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, NJ, November 17th & 18th. Tickets are on sale now

Partnering with Decades Rock Live, this a one-of-a-kind concert experience will be filmed for global distribution in late December. Reserve your edition of the taped performance when you purchase tickets with "Event Extras" upon checkout.

Don't miss Chicago with special guests Steve Vai, Robin Thicke and Chris Daughtry along with other guest performers to be announced soon!

Visit Chicago's website tour page for more information and ticket links.