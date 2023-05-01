STEVE VAI Touring Guitarist DANTE FRISIELLO Shares Mini-Documentary Video From European Tour - "My First Show With Steve Vai; I Almost Got Fired" (Video)

Playing my first show with Steve Vai, a short story. One of the most exciting days of my life, and an absolute blast. This tour has been extremely fun, educational, and fulfilling - I’m grateful every day to be here and playing this incredible music with this family!

Vai's European tour dates are listed below. For tickets and a variety of EVO Experience VIP bundles available, head here.

Dates:

May

1 - Wroclaw, Poland - Majowka Festival - Hala Stulecia

2 - Krakow, Poland - ICE

3 - Lublin, Poland - CSK

5 - Riga, Latvia - Palladium

6 - Tallinn, Estonia - Noblessner Foundry

7 - Helsinki, Finland - House of Culture