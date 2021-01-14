STEVE VAI - "Touring With ZAKK WYLDE Is A Life Gift"

"Happy Birthday to my Generation Axe Brother O’ Doom Zakk Wylde," begins guitar legend Steve Vai as today, January 14, 2021, is Zakk's 54th birthday.

"Going on tour with a person is a good way to really get to know them. There are no secrets at sea. Here’s what I’ve noticed about Zakk Wylde from multiple tours with him, living on a bus together and performing millions of notes together through the years…

Zakk is one of my favorite people in the world. Touring with him is a life gift. He’s just the best, the most fun. He’s always funny, the comedy never ends. Even when we are not on tour he makes me laugh everyday with the texts he sends. He wears who he is on his denim sleeve and is his authentic self with every person he meets. This is tremendously rare in a personality. He has enormous bicep muscles but they are dwarfed by the size of his heart. He is abundantly considerate. He is a true professional, is always prepared and has more stamina and intensity on stage than any person I have ever been on a stage with. He plays hard and extreme. He is a brother to those that know him. He knows how to enjoy life. He is an amazing father to his children and from how he talks about his wife Barb (whom he’s known since 6th grade) he’s a loving husband. He is rarely serious and that’s so refreshing.

Between Zakk, myself, Yngwie, Nuno and Tosin, we created something with Generation Axe that transcends the powerful uniqueness that we bring to the stage as a group, more powerful than that is our brotherhood, respect, support and appreciation for each other. Sometimes when we are backstage I just quietly watch Zakk because it seems that everything he does is entertaining and outstanding, (or 'standing out' as I like to put it). He is passionate about his craft and supportive to young musicians. He’s contributed to the guitar community in powerful and historical ways. He’s the only one I know who uses the word 'fuck' inside the word 'fuck'… 'fu-fuc-k'! If he doesn’t agree with you he’ll let you know, if you threaten him with assholyness you best be ready. He’s tremendously respectful to his fans and always goes the extra mile for them. He’s enriched my life in meaningful ways and for that I am grateful. And did I mention that he kicks major ass!?!?!

Question: Does it get any cooler than Zakk?

Answer: NO!"

