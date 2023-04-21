STEVE VAI - Two Shows Added To June 2023 Latin American Tour

Guitar legend Steve Vai has checked in with the following update:

"Hey folks, it seems there is such a good demand for shows in Latin America that we added two shows; one in San Jose, Costa Rica on June 18, and another in Monterrey, Mexico on June 23rd! Tickets and EVO Experience passes for Monterrey will be on sale Friday (April 21st) at noon local time on Vai.com, San Jose will be on sale soon. Thanks so much. We are ready!!!"

The second leg of Vai's European dates on the Inviolate World Tour began in Lisbon, Portugal on March 24. Fan-filmed video from the show is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Avalancha"

"Giant Balls of Gold"

"Little Pretty"

"Tender Surrender"

"Lights Are On"

"Incantation"

- bass solo - (Phillip Bynoe)

"Candlepower"

- guitar solo (Dante Frisiello)

"Building the Church"

"Greenish Blues"

"Bad Horsie"

"I'm Becoming"

"Whispering a Prayer"

"Dyin' Day"

- drum solo - (Jeremy Colson)

"Teeth of the Hydra"

"Zeus in Chains"

"Liberty"

"For the Love of God"

Encore:

"Fire Garden Suite I - Bull Whip""

The tour itinerary will bring Vai through Spain, Italy, Germany, Hungary, Croatia, Slovakia, Serbia, Bulgaria, Turkey, Greece, Romania, Czech Republic, Poland, Latvia, and Estonia prior to wrapping on May 7 in Helsinki, Finland. For tickets and a variety of EVO Experience VIP bundles available, head here.

Steve Vai shares, “Our previous fall tour of North America was outstanding. Myself and the band are as oiled up and ready as ever. I’m excited to finally bring the Hydra guitar to Europe as I missed doing that on the last EU run. The response from Inviolate was tremendously positive and it showed in the press, the attendances and the energy in the audience and we are so much looking forward to this EU tour.”

Dates:

April

21 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Club

22 - Athens, Greece - Fuzz Live Music Club

24 - Bucharest, Romania - Sala Mare (The Great Hall)

25 - Sofia, Bulgaria - NDK Hall 3

26 - Skopje, N. Macedonia - SRC Kale

27 - Belgrade, Serbia - MTS dvorana

28 - Brno, Czech Republic - Semilasso

29 - Prague, Czech Republic - Lucerna Music Bar

May

1 - Wroclaw, Poland - Majowka Festival - Hala Stulecia

2 - Krakow, Poland - ICE

3 - Lublin, Poland - CSK

5 - Riga, Latvia - Palladium

6 - Tallinn, Estonia - Noblessner Foundry

7 - Helsinki, Finland - House of Culture