STEVE VAI Unveils Ibanez Blue Powder PIA Signature Guitar

Guitar legend Steve Vai has checked in with the following update:

"Surprise! Say hello to the new Ibanez Blue Powder PIA! In the never ending pursuit of excellence and quirky cool, we have been working on this new Blue Powder PIA color for quite some time. Now it’s ready and on display at NAMM! There’s something calming and comfortable about this color on a PIA."

Check out the PIA specs here.

Vai recently unveiled the Flex-Able 36th Anniversary vinyl remastered edition. Details below.

"Well, it’s been more than 36 years since Flex-Able was released, but when I decided to do this it was 36 years old, eh.

I love this crazy little record and wanted to get one final up-to-date mastering done by Bernie Grundman himself, who is perhaps the greatest vinyl mastering engineer in the business. We did our very best to make this the highest quality reissue it could be and in listening, I feel the audio experience is superior to the original release. We are also offering all sorts of items in the Flex-Able theme on VaiMerch.com.

This record is where it all started for me as a solo artist. The support it has received through the years is a surprise and delight. And here it is in what I assume is it’s final re-mastering and re-packaging. Enjoy!

And thank you."

Photos by Larry DiMarzio