STEVE VAI Unveils Signature Ibanez PIA77BON Guitar With Luminescent Finish (Video)

Guitar legend Steve Vai has shared a first look at his new signature Ibanez PIA77BON. Check it out below, along with a NAMM 2023 introduction to the new guitar by Ibanez A&R manager Mike Orrigo.

Footage and artwork by David Bonvillain

Vai, who is currently on the road in Europe until May, has shared the Inviolate Euro Tour Diary, Part 1, which can be viewed below:

Vai's European tour dates are listed below. For tickets and a variety of EVO Experience VIP bundles available, head here.

Dates:

April

18 - Ankara, Turkey - Congresium Ankara

19 - Istanbul, Turkey - VW Arena

21 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Club

22 - Athens, Greece - Fuzz Live Music Club

24 - Bucharest, Romania - Sala Mare (The Great Hall)

25 - Sofia, Bulgaria - NDK Hall 3

26 - Skopje, N. Macedonia - SRC Kale

27 - Belgrade, Serbia - MTS dvorana

28 - Brno, Czech Republic - Semilasso

29 - Prague, Czech Republic - Lucerna Music Bar

May

1 - Wroclaw, Poland - Majowka Festival - Hala Stulecia

2 - Krakow, Poland - ICE

3 - Lublin, Poland - CSK

5 - Riga, Latvia - Palladium

6 - Tallinn, Estonia - Noblessner Foundry

7 - Helsinki, Finland - House of Culture

Vai has also announced a tour for Latin America in June. Dates are listed on the poster below: