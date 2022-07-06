STEVE VAI - "When Your Rig Goes Down In Italy..." (Video)

Currently on his Inviolate European tour, guitar legend Steve Vai has shared a clip from a recent show in Italy when his rig had a technical glitch and he had to improvise.

Vai kicked off his Inviolate World Tour with a European leg of appearances beginning in Glasgow, Scotland on June 4th. He’ll be on the road into mid-July, staging performances in the UK, Ireland, France, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Spain.

For tickets and a variety of EVO Experience VIP bundles available visit vai.com. Vai will be joined by his long-tenured ensemble members Dave Weiner (guitar / keys), Philip Bynoe (bass), and Jeremy Colson (drums).

Vai shares, “It’s amazing to realize that after three years of not performing our show on a stage, that it’s now on the horizon, and will start to unfold in Europe this summer. I can feel the road now and the enthusiastic audiences that we will be will be connecting with."

Tour dates:

July

6 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex

8 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theatre

9 - Weert, Netherlands - Bospop Festival

10 - Antwerp, Belgium - OLT Rivierenhof

12 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini

14 - Sancti Petri, Spain - Concert Music Festival

16 - Valencia, Spain - Jardin de Viveros

17 - Vigo, Spain - Auditorio Mar do Vigo

19 - Barcelona, Spain - Teatro Tivoli