STEVE VAI Wishes Guitar Pick-Up Designer LARRY DIMARZIO A Happy Birthday - "To This Very Day He Continues To Innovate For All Of Us"

On August 18th, guitar legend Steve Vai paid tribute to pick-up designer Larry DiMarzio on his birthday.

Vai: "Happy Birthday to one of our most powerful innovators, Larry DiMarzio. We can forget how the contributions of such a person can cause a paradigm shift in an entire industry. I remember when I was a teenager and I purchased my first DiMarzio replacement pick up. Larry was the first one designing them way back in the '70s, and to this very day he continues to innovate for all of us. And though I’ve enjoyed his offerings my entire career, it’s our wonderful family friendship that is of the greatest value. Thank you infinity Larry, and have a great day!"

DiMarzio, Inc. (original name: DiMarzio Musical Instrument Pickups, Inc.) is best known for its direct-replacement guitar pickups. The company also produces miscellaneous guitar accessories, such as cables, straps and hardware. DiMarzio became known for its Super Distortion model, which was the first after-market replacement guitar pickup, introduced in 1972. It is still one of the company's most popular models.

Thomann Guitars & Basses recently shared a new live rig video clip. Check it out below.

Thomann: "We had the honour to check out Steve Vai's live guitar rig together with him and his two great techs, Doug and Thomas, during their 2022 Inviolate European tour. The rig is a form of art in itself - the sound integrity and cable management - including the Hydra routing - is pretty impressive."