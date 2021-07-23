STEVE VAI Wishes JASON BECKER A Happy Birthday - "Jason Has Shown Us That The Creative Spirit Of A Human Can Surpass Intense Limitations"

On July 22nd, guitar legend Steve Vai took to social media to wish guitarist Jason Becker a Happy Birthday:

"A special shout out to the incomparable Jason Becker on his birthday today. Jason has shown us that the creative spirit of a human can surpass intense limitations. Some of his most inspired music was composed by just the use of the movement of his eyes. Now that’s divine intention. It does not see limitations, only the goal. And in all this, he has retained perhaps the most important thing in life that one has access to, a really great sense of humor.

Thank you Jason. You are truly a phenom."

At the age of 16, Jason Becker became part of the Shrapnel Records-produced duo Cacophony with guitarist Marty Friedman. They released Speed Metal Symphony (1987) and Go Off! (1988) before disbanding in 1989. Becker released his first album solo album, Perpetual Burn, in 1988 and later joined David Lee Roth's solo band, recording the album A Little Ain't Enough.

Becker's performing career was cut short by amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). In 1996, he lost the ability to speak, and he now communicates with his eyes via a system developed by his father. He continues to compose with the aid of a computer and has since released Collection in 2008 and Triumphant Hearts in 2018, as well as various compilations.

Becker recently offered three of his most important and rare guitars through Guernsey's Auctions, the prestigious New York auction house renowned for offering unique memorabilia and artifacts. These guitars were sold as part of a fundraiser, co-organized by DragonForce guitarist Herman Li, to provide funds for Jason's ongoing battle with ALS.

Guernsey's Auctions offered the following in its "A Century Of Music" auction:

- Jason's white, 22-fret Hurricane guitar, pictured on the cover of Cacophony's genre-defining Speed Metal Symphony and used to record his ground-breaking solo album Perpetual Burn. One of the few guitars Jason owned, and perhaps his most-played, this guitar shows wear and has been recently reconditioned and thumb-printed by Jason.

- Jason's blue, 24-fret Hurricane guitar, pictured on the cover of Perpetual Burn and used in the recording of Boy Meets Guitar. This guitar has been thumb-printed by Jason and showing wear and tear from hours of playing, in studio and live.

- Jason's one-of-a-kind Peavy 'Numbers' prototype guitar, pictured on the cover of Guitar for the Practicing Musician. A similar model was later put into production, but this was the first 'numbers' model ever made. During a visit with Jason, Eddie Van Halen played this guitar, and during the months-long virtual fundraiser for Jason, this guitar has been played by Steve Vai, Tosin Abasi (Animals as Leaders), Herman Li (DragonForce), Chris Broderick (ex-Megadeth), Tim Henson (Polyphia), and Jason Richardson (All that Remains). This guitar has been thumb-printed by Jason.

In the clip below, Li and Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (Sons Of Apollo) react to the live auction of Jason Becker's three legendary guitars, and Eddie Van Halen's Kramer Stryper Guitar.

The fundraiser for Jason Becker, which took place virtually on Twitch and Reverb, had raised over $200,000 as of the begining of July for Jason's ongoing care.

Fundraiser co-organizer Herman Li says, "In America, having a chronic condition such as ALS can be unbelievably expensive. Our goal from the beginning has been to make sure Jason never has to worry about money again, so he can put his energy toward music and his health. It has been great to see the guitar community rally around Jason. He has given us so much inspiration, I'm glad we have the opportunity to give back."

About Guernsey's Action, Li says, "Working with Guernsey's Auctions has been wonderful - they understand how unique these guitars are and how inspirational and important Jason is. Jason played so few guitars in his life, so these instruments are incredibly special. Whoever buys these guitars will not only own a piece of history, they will be directly helping Jason battle ALS."

Jason Becker says, "I am so grateful for all the love and support everyone has given to me and my family. As far as selling my guitars being sad, and that I shouldn't have to do it, I just want you to know that isn't how I feel. It makes me happy to see others playing my music. I feel good about passing on my guitars, thinking they mean something to others. I can't play them now, but other folks can. That's a good thing. And, I want myself and my family not to have to worry about money, if possible. Thank you for all the love, I send it right back to you."