STEVE VAI Wishes ZAKK WYLDE A Happy Birthday - "The Quality Of My Life Is Blessed By Knowing You"

On January 14th, guitar legend Steve Vai took to social media to wish Black Label Society frontman and guitar icon Zakk Wylde a happy birthday with the following message:

"On this day in 1967 our most crushing, outstanding, beastly ferocious playing, always considerate hilarious and colorful, and deeply kind hearted Father Zakk Wylde was gifted into this world, and the weight of the rock guitar community experienced a cosmic hernia. We threw down some great gigs my brother, and the quality of my life is blessed by knowing you. Have a great day and beyond beyond. Big love to you."