STEVEN ADLER Bringing GUNS N' ROSES Music To The Bergen Performing Arts Center In New Jersey - "We’ll Make Sure You Have The Time Of Your Life!"

Original Guns N’ Roses drummer Steven Adler is humbled that fans are still clamouring for the music he and the other founding members started creating in their years on the Sunset Strip in L.A.

“People say the music we created changed the music world,” says Adler. “The fact that people are still listening and craving our music is the ultimate honor.”

Steven Adler, who was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in 2012, is now bringing the brilliance of the band’s early music to fans throughout the country including a dynamic upcoming East Coast show.

Adler tours with a group of hard rock elite recreating the animalistic rage, freedom, and desire that made Appetite For Destruction one of the most influential albums of all time.

Adler’s band includes Michael Thomas who achieved fame in Faster Pussycat, Engines Of Aggression, and Beautiful Creatures; Alistair James who also produces for Hollywood Vampires featuring Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper, and Joe Perry; and international singing sensation Ari Kamin whose voice is as soaring and expressive as Axl Rose.

“If you want to experience all the emotion and fire of early Guns N’ Roses, this is a band that will rock your world,” raves Adler about the musicians he has assembled to help keep the immortal music of GNR’s early days alive.

On Friday, March 31, Adler and his brood of rockers will tear the world down with a high energy attack on the senses headlining at The Bergen Performing Arts Center in Englewood, NJ. For tickets call the box office at (201) 227-1030 or visit BergenPAC.org.

“There is something special about coming back to New Jersey. We love playing The Garden State. The fans are some of the best in the world,” raves Adler about the upcoming show. “I’m personally inviting everyone to come have a great time with us.”

“This is a terrific year for music and for going to concerts,” adds Adler. “If you love the music of Guns N’ Roses and want to hear it done live with the sheer power and emotion of the early years, come to the Bergen Performing Arts Center on March 31. We’ll make sure you have the time of your life!”

Steven Adler and his band are currently booking dates across the US and have a wild 2023 planned, bringing their adrenaline-charged brand of hard rock to the masses. For up-to-date information on the exciting line up of shows visit the Steven Adler Facebook page, here.