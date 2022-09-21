STEVEN ADLER - Former GUNS N’ ROSES Drummer & All-Star Band Set For Blockbuster Live Performances In Boston And Worcester

Massachusetts is famous for many things. It’s the point of origin for artists like Aerosmith and Rob Zombie. It’s also the birthplace of President John Kennedy. But if you look back at history, most notable it was the landing place of Pilgrims arriving on the Mayflower.

Original Guns N’ Roses drummer Steven Adler will be making a pilgrimage of another kind as he brings his all-star solo band to famed club Rascal’s in Worcester, MA on Friday, September 23, and state-of-the-art premier night spot Mix 360 just outside Boston on Saturday, September 24.

“We’ve played all over the world, and I can tell you there is nothing like a show in Massachusetts. We love the fans in Boston and Worcester,” enthuses Adler. “We are totally geared up for two amazing shows at Rascal’s and Mix 360.”

Massachusetts is also recognized as the birthplace of Thanksgiving. Adler and his thrilling band of rock n’ roll elite are ready to pass along their thanks to the fans throughout the great state by bringing an adrenaline-fueled stage show that will have leave the audience in a state of ecstasy.

“Fans are expecting a true Guns N’ Roses experience, and that’s what we provide. You’ll get to hear all your favorite hits from Appetite For Destruction by world-class rockers,” adds Adler, who was inducted into the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame in 2012 and is ranked as one of Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Drummers of All Time.

But the show is more than just an epic night of drums. Steven Adler’s band features the amazing guitar work of Michael Thomas and Alistair James and the stunning vocal dexterity of singer Ari Kamin.

Lead guitarist Thomas has thrilled audiences with Faster Pussycat, Beautiful Creatures, and Engines of Aggression. He is a true rock star with blazing speed, impeccable technique, and an unparalleled stage presence. James is recognized as one of the best rhythm guitarists in the rock scene. He gives the songs of Guns N’ Roses the same subtle push and pull that Izzy Stradlin brought to the original GNR lineup. His guitar licks are truly hypnotic. Kamin is the epitome of a top tier rock n’ roll front man. Armed with Hollywood good looks and a thrilling vocal range, lead singer Kamin authentically recreates the vocals of Axl Rose with pitch-perfect accuracy and an amazing stage presence.

“Come to the show at Rascals or come to the show at Mix 360 and you’re guaranteed a legendary night of rock. Better yet, come to both shows. We’d love to see you there and hang out together. You won’t be disappointed!” says Adler.

Rascal’s is located in Worcester at 70 James Street. It is regarded as one of the state’s premier live music venues. For tickets to the September 23 show, head here.

Mix 360 is also known for its stellar bookings, bringing in top rock acts from around the country. Mix 360 is located at 655 Broadway in the Boston suburb of Malden. For tickets to the September 24 live Appetite For Destruction experience, head here.

Steven Adler and his band are actively booking concerts across the U.S. For up-to-date information on the incredible list of upcoming shows visit the Steven Adler Facebook page.

(Photo courtesy of Steve Sprite and Steven Adler's official Facebook page)