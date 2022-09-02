STEVEN ADLER – Former GUNS N’ ROSES Drummer Brings Appetite For Destruction To Palm Springs

Imagine listening to the groundbreaking music of Guns N’ Roses played by legendary founding drummer Steven Adler and a band of LA’s finest against the backdrop of one of California’s most beautiful vacation spots. Grab your tickets now for Steven Adler’s September Palm Springs/Rancho Mirage celebrity resort concert event.

Rancho Mirage, one of the nine towns making up the Palm Springs area, has been home to such celebrities as Frank Sinatra, Lucille Ball, Bob Hope, Bing Crosby, Sammie Davis Jr., and Gerald and Betty Ford. Now you have the chance to get away from the daily toils of everyday life and have a relaxing weekend being pampered at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage – complete with a September 10 concert featuring Rock n’ Roll Hall of Famer Steven Adler and his extraordinary band.

“Palm Springs is one of the greatest resort areas in the entire West Coast. I’m excited to meet the fans and play some incredible music,” notes Adler, with his trademark smile.

Not only is Adler one of Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Drummers of All Time, but he’s also a guy in love with playing music and interacting with fans. In fact, Steven Adler’s band is made up of a who’s who of talent from across the globe.

Lead guitarist Michael Thomas is everything a rock ‘n’ roll star should be. He previous thrilled fans with such luminary bands as Engines of Aggression, Beautiful Creatures, Anchored, and Faster Pussycat. Between his precision guitar technique and his brash and mesmerizing on-stage demeanor, Thomas knows how to put on a rock show you’ll remember.

Rhythm guitarist Alistair James is an incredible musician with creativity to spare. In addition to rocking the house with Steven Adler, James has also worked as a producer on recordings for LA-supergroup Hollywood Vampires featuring Joe Perry, Alice Cooper, and Johnny Depp. James also produces for Dizzy Reed’s GNR side project Hookers & Blow.

“Michael Thomas and Alistair James are two of the best guitarists in rock. They make sure everyone in the audience has a great concert experience. I couldn’t ask for better guys to share the stage with,” adds Adler.

Of course, if you’re performing the music of Guns N’ Roses’ groundbreaking album Appetite for Destruction, you need one hell of a singer. Adler has exactly that in star front man Ari Kamin, who originally hails from Argentina but now makes LA home. He seamlessly gives life to such songs as Welcome to the Jungle, Sweet Child O’ Mine, Paradise City, My Michelle, Civil War, Mr. Brownstone, and Rocket Queen.

“Ari Kamin is the kind of singer you can build an all-star band around. He has it all – great voice, great look, great charisma, and great guy,” praises Adler. And Adler isn’t the only rock superstar to extol Kamin’s talent. He has been praised by Paul Stanley, Nuno Bettencourt, Gary Cherone, and Sebastian Bach to name a few.

Tickets for the Saturday, September 10 concert alone range from $20-$50, with the show starting at 8 PM. Find tickets at aguacalientecasinos.com.

“This is a total destination experience,” voices Adler. “Come out to paradise in the desert and listen to some amazing Sunset Strip rock.”

Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage sets the standard for luxury with its winning casino floor, incredible outdoor pools, a five-star spa, and an acclaimed hotel.

Steven Adler and his band are currently booking dates across the U.S. For up-to-date information on the exciting line up of shows visit Facebook.