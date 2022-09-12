STEVEN ADLER – Former GUNS N’ ROSES Drummer To Headline Thunder Valley Rally Alongside SLAUGHTER

There are certain things that go hand-in-hand with rock n’ roll – long hair, hard bodies, and fast cars are just some examples. Cool motorcycles have always been a natural fit with hard rock and heavy metal. And when it comes to those genres of music, nobody does it better than Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame drummer Steven Adler, who originally burst to fame as one of the founding members of Guns N’ Roses.

To that end, Steven Adler and his solo band will be headlining the world-famous Thunder Valley Rally on Friday, September 16 in Cottonwood, Arizona. The annual event is considered one of the premier bike rallies and live rock festivals in the country.

“Motorcycle rallies like Thunder Valley are such cool events. These bikers have always been huge fans of GN'R’s music – particularly the songs from Appetite For Destruction,” says Adler.

And the songs from Appetite For Destruction will be on full display at Adler’s September 16 appearance at the rally. Adler will be playing alongside some of the best guns in rock n’ roll. Expect to hear Adler’s star-studded band authentically recreate such classic GN'R hits as "Welcome To The Jungle", "Paradise City", "Mr. Brownstone", "Sweet Child O’ Mine", "My Michelle", and "Rocket Queen".

Steven Adler and his band have thrilled audiences around the world. Featuring the flying fingers of Michael Thomas on lead guitar, the subtle push and pull of Alistair James on rhythm guitar, and the insane vocal dexterity of quintessential front man Ari Kamin, the band is perfectly suited to bring the legendary music of Steven Adler and Guns N’ Roses to life on stage.

“Me and the band love coming to Arizona. It’s a thrill to be a part of the Thunder Valley Rally. We’re looking forward to playing some great music and hanging out with all the fans,” notes Adler. “Michael, Alistair, and Ari are the real deal. We’ll give you the true rockstar experience – a night you’ll never forget!”

The multi-day rally will feature Steven Adler headlining on Friday, September 16 and Slaughter headlining the next night on Saturday, September 17. Slaughter’s hits include "Fly To The Angels", "Up All Night", and "Real Love".

“Slaughter is another great band that we’re always happy to share the marque with,” praises Alder. “Mark Slaughter and his whole band are world-class rockers.”

Joining Steven Adler and Slaughter for the multi-day music and motorcycle event are DoubleBlind, American Slang, Christopher Shayne, Mogollon, Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts, Very Cherry, and Co-Op. Law Tigers will also be sponsoring a Miss Thunder Valley Rally pin-up competition as one of the popular events of the Cottonwood party.

Tickets for the Thunder Valley Rally are only $25 for a full weekend pass that will get you into all the events. For tickets and more information visit ThunderValleyRallyAZ.com.

Following Steven Adler’s appearance at the Thunder Valley Rally on Friday, September 16, the band will be strutting their stuff on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood on Saturday, September 17 at the world-famous Whisky a Go Go. The Whisky show celebrates the 35-year anniversary of the release of Guns N’ Roses’ iconic debut album Appetite For Destruction.

“The songs from Appetite For Destruction never get old. Those songs still scream of passion and desire. It’s music that gets into your blood,” adds Adler.

(Photo courtesy of Steve Sprite and Steven Adler's official Facebook page).