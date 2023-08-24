STEVEN ADLER Gears Up For Rocklahoma Performance - "I Can't Wait To See All My Fans There And Tear Down The House," Says Former GUNS N’ ROSES Drummer

Steven Adler burst to fame as the drummer pounding the skins for Guns N' Roses when they catapulted from the Sunset Strip to become one of the most popular and influential bands in history. Adler now brings his talents to Rocklahoma on Saturday, September 2. The three-day festival will take place in Pryor, Oklahoma.

"I'm so excited to be playing Rocklahoma," says Adler. "It's going to be a great show, and I can't wait to see all my fans there and tear down the house."

Founded in 2008, Rocklahoma is one of the largest rock events in the United States. It draws tens of thousands of music lovers from around the world each day. This year, the festival runs September 1-3rd, with a different lineup on each day.

In addition to Adler, the September 2 Rocklahoma lineup includes Limp Bizkit, Bush, Theory Of A Deadman, Asking Alexandria, GWAR, The Hu, Atreyu, Fuel, and KIX.

Headliners on other days of the event include Godsmack, Daughtry, Pantera, Rob Zombie Skid Row, Mammoth WVH, Filter, and Buckcherry. A special kick-off party will be held on August 31 featuring Warrant, LA Guns, Bulletboys, and Voodoo Moonshine.

Also sharing the stage with Adler for the ultimate Appetite For Destruction experience at Rocklahoma is his hand-picked band of industry greats. The Steven Adler band includes singer Ari Kamin, lead guitarist Michael Thomas, rhythm guitarist Alistair James, and bassist Cristian Sturba. Their collective resume touts work with such acts as Faster Pussycat, Hollywood Vampires, Engines of Aggression, Beautiful Creatures, Wild Shot, Sun of a Gun, and Quiet Riot.

“I’ve played with the best in the world, and the guys in my band now are amazing,” says Adler. “If you come to Rocklahoma, you’ll see why legends like Paul Stanley and Nuno Bettencourt rave about the guys who rock with me.”

Since parting ways with GN'R, Adler has thrilled audiences with a dynamic solo career. In live shows and in the recording studio, Adler has worked with the cream of the crop in rock music including members of Linkin Park, Stone Temple Pilots, Jane’s Addiction, Rage Against the Machine, and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Adler is even known to make guest appearances with GN'R from time to time, and both current and former members of the band have sat in with Adler at his own shows – where he specializes in recreating the angst, power, and glory of the Sunset Strip.

“It’s great to see whole generations still embracing the music that came out of the Sunset Strip,” says Adler. “It doesn’t matter if you’re young or old, great music is going to touch people.”

The rest of the band agrees. Every year hundreds of thousands of fans join Adler and his band of all-star rockers to celebrate the early classics of GN'R.

“The music of Appetite for Destruction will always move people. We love playing it, because people love hearing it,” says Kamin, who was an international music star based out of Argentina until Adler recruited him to come to the U.S. and front his band.

Kamin is the perfect singer to recreate the magic of the songs that defined a generation. He has the same dynamic vocal range as Axl Rose, and a stage presence that astounds audiences. Thomas, James, and Sturba are equally remarkable.

Adler will forever be revered as the drummer of multi-platinum-selling hard rock sensation Guns N’ Roses when they beat down the door and demanded attention on the world stage. Their sound revolutionized rock n’ roll, with Adler driving the beat for such iconic hits as "Welcome to the Jungle", "Sweet Child O’ Mine", "Paradise City", "My Michelle", "Civil War", "Mr. Brownstone", and "Rocket Queen".

As the ultimate sign of respect, Adler was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame with the other members of Guns N’ Roses in 2012. With over 100 million records sold, Adler’s exploits in the music industry are highlighted in his New York Times Best Seller My Appetite for Destruction: Sex, and Drugs, and Guns N' Roses.

Adler also has a new collection of collectible art inspired by the GNR album Lies available. For information on ordering your own Lies on Canvas limited edition, hand-signed prints visit StevenAdlerArt.com.

For up-to-date information on Steven Adler and his band, visit the Steven Adler Facebook page, here.

Tickets for Rocklahoma are on sale now. For more information, please visit rocklahoma.com.

(Photo - Wes Orshoski)