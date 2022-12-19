STEVEN ADLER Guitarist MICHAEL THOMAS Releases "Hammer Of A Gun" Single And Lyric Video

Guitar hero Michael Thomas, who currently tours with Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses fame, is releasing the new single, "Hammer Of A Gun", to close out 2022 and kick off a new year of rock n’ roll. A deep and introspective song, "Hammer Of A Gun" was written as a reflection on how life is short, and we have to make the most of our time here.

“Life moves so quick, we don’t often have the chance to reflect,” says Thomas. “It’s almost nostalgic when life comes full circle.”

In addition to selling out shows with Steven Adler, Thomas has thrilled audiences with Faster Pussycat, Engines of Aggression, and Beautiful Creatures, as well as on tracks featuring diverse artists ranging from Snoop Dogg to graduates of American Idol and The Voice.

Previously this year Thomas released the singles "What’s on Your Mind (Pure Energy)" and "Take Me". The first single is a cover of a popular Information Society song that Thomas gave his own style to, while Take Me is an original tune that screams anthem rock and received high praise from rock and pop critics.

An accomplished songwriter in many genres of music, Thomas penned the music and lyrics to the Steven Adler song "Alive" to coincide with the release of the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame drummer’s autobiography, My Appetite For Destruction. That single premiered on The Howard Stern Show and was featured on ESPN, MTV, and VH1, helping to propel the book to become a New York Times Best Seller.

"Hammer Of A Gun" and an accompanying lyric video are now available on the official Michael Thomas website www.MichaelThomas19.com. The single can be purchased at Amazon, iTunes, Bandcamp and other online retailers worldwide. It is available on all listening platforms.

Rock fans will be enamored with the new Hammer of a Gun tune, and so will pop enthusiasts. Musically there are suggestions of such diverse influences as Alice in Chains, Tears for Fears, and Depeche Mode.

Hammer of a Gun features all the elements to attract listeners on both pop and rock stations. Like all Michael Thomas songs, it features a strong hook and catchy chorus, along with blistering guitar work and passionate vocals.

“This is a song and a video that lets you use your imagination,” notes Thomas. “The animated, lyric video is going to mean something different to each individual. I wanted to make listening and watching a personal experience.”

Buy or stream "Hammer Of A Gun" here, watch the lyric video below: